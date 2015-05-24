Juan Pablo Montoya Wins Indy 500

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Indianapolis Star
Juan Pablo Montoya became a two-time Indianapolis 500 winner on Sunday. The Colombian driver made a pass on the outside of teammate Will Power in the final laps going into Turn One and made it stick before he held on to notch his second career win. “This is what IndyCar is all about: Awesome racing all the way down to the wire,” he said. Montoya won the race in 2000 as a rookie and spent six years in Formula One before he left to explore NASCAR for nine seasons. The South American returned to IndyCar racing last year and took fifth place at the Indy 500.