Juan Williams Gets $2M Fox Gig

    On the same day that his comments on Muslims got him canned from NPR, Fox News has handed veteran commentator Juan Williams a three-year, $2 million contract. "Juan has been a staunch defender of liberal viewpoints since his tenure began at Fox News in 1997," Fox owner Roger Murdoch said in a statement. “He’s an honest man whose freedom of speech is protected by Fox News on a daily basis." Williams was let go from NPR shortly after saying he felt "nervous" when seeing Muslims on an airplane, a situation that many prominent conservatives decried as unfair.

