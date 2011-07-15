Jude Law Sues Murdoch Tabloid

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Hollywood Reporter
Actor Jude Law is suing Rupert Murdoch tabloid The Sun, one of the most-read newspapers in Britain, alleging the paper hacked into his phone. Law is also suing Murdoch’s now-defunct News of the World for the same reason. His former girlfriend, Sienna Miller, accepted a £100,000 settlement from News of the World for hacking into her phone while she was dating Law. News International, the parent company of The Sun and The News of the World, accused Law of a “deeply cynical and deliberately mischievous attempt” to drag The Sun into the phone-hacking drama.