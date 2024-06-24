Judge Cannon Entertains Trump’s Complaints About DOJ Budget

Attorneys for Donald Trump on Monday continued pushing the mendacious claim that the appointment of Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is leading the ex-president’s prosecution on federal charges of illegally retaining classified documents after leaving office, was invalid.

Appearing in the Alto Lee Adams Sr. U.S. Courthouse in Fort Pierce, Florida, defense co-counsel Emil Bove—fresh off a loss for Trump in New York State Court, where the presumptive GOP presidential nominee was convicted by a jury of 34 felony counts of falsification of business records—argued to U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon that the Department of Justice’s funding of Smith’s office is a violation of the Constitution’s appropriations clause.

In a court filing furthering its attempts to get the case thrown out entirely, Trump’s team said that Smith’s budget as special counsel comes not from the DOJ budget, but from indefinite appropriations “reserved for ‘independent counsels.’”

Smith was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, not Joe Biden, so as not to give the appearance of any improper meddling by the incumbent president (which Trump has dishonestly alleged, regardless). But in their arguments to Cannon, Trump’s lawyers subsequently said that Smith should have been personally named to his position by Biden, followed by a Senate confirmation, and that Garland did not have the authority to do so.

Similar attempts to remove special prosecutors or invalidate their findings have been roundly rejected by the courts, dating back to the Nixon administration. Cannon, a relatively inexperienced jurist appointed to the bench by Trump himself, who was reportedly pushed, unsuccessfully, by her fellow justices to recuse herself from the case, has signaled an unusual willingness to entertain fantastical legal theories from the defense, slowing the proceedings down to the point that conducting a trial before the November elections is likely a pipe dream.

On Monday, Assistant Special Counsel James Pearce told Cannon that the DOJ has enough money in its budget to itself fund Smith’s office, and is willing to underwrite the costs of the prosecution, if need be. This, according to Bove, raises “a separation of powers issue,” echoing a prior court filing that opposed the idea of funding Trump’s prosecution “off the books.”

However, the prosecution blasted the defense’s arguments as nonsense, citing the AG’s “exclusive authority” to direct federal litigation as they see fit. The “lawfulness of this practice is confirmed by statutory text, history, and longstanding practice (including funding for a special counsel appointed during Trump’s administration),” prosecutors wrote in March.

A second hearing is scheduled to kick off Monday at 3 p.m., when prosecutors will argue for Trump to be barred from launching inflammatory public attacks on the FBI and its agents involved in the case. Trump has gone off on unhinged rants against the FBI, which seized hundreds of highly sensitive documents removed from the White House by Trump at the end of his term, and stored haphazardly throughout Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s private club in Palm Beach that now also serves as his residence.

“These deceptive and inflammatory assertions irresponsibly put a target on the backs of the FBI agents involved in this case,” prosecutors wrote in a recent motion, highlighting the case of a Trump supporter who showed up at an Ohio FBI office with an assault rifle, having said he viewed the bureau’s search of Mar-a-Lago as a “call to arms.” The gunman, 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer, died in a shootout with agents as he tried to force his way inside.

Trump’s attorneys have argued that any limit on what he may or may not say would be an unacceptable violation of his First Amendment rights.

For his part, Trump has pleaded not guilty, and, in a familiar refrain, has attempted to portray the prosecution as a “witch hunt.”