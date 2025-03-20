Politics

Judge Bans Musk’s DOGE Goons From Social Security Secrets

SHUT DOWN

U.S. District Judge Ellen Hollander accused the task force of pursuing a “finishing expedition” at the agency.

Josh Fiallo
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

Elon Musk
Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS
Josh Fiallo

Josh Fiallo

Breaking News Reporter

ByJoshFiallo

Josh.Fiallo@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
MediaCNN Panelist Awkwardly Tells Kevin O’Leary to Back Off: ‘I Don’t Want You to Touch Me!’
Leigh Kimmins
PoliticsAnother Slapdown for Trump as Education Dept. Is Saved
David Gardner
PoliticsTim Walz: Trump Will Start Arresting Political Opponents
David Gardner
PoliticsGOP Rep Laughs Gleefully as Voters Boo Musk’s DOGE at Raucous Town Hall
Janna Brancolini
U.S. NewsTrump Lawyer Livid as JFK Files Leak His Social Security Number: ‘Absolutely Outrageous’
Tom Sanders