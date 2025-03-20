Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Politics
Judge Bans Musk’s DOGE Goons From Social Security Secrets
SHUT DOWN
U.S. District Judge Ellen Hollander accused the task force of pursuing a “finishing expedition” at the agency.
Josh Fiallo
Breaking News Reporter
Updated
Mar. 20 2025
6:10PM EDT
/
Published
Mar. 20 2025
5:37PM EDT
Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS
Josh Fiallo
Breaking News Reporter
ByJoshFiallo
Josh.Fiallo@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Media
CNN Panelist Awkwardly Tells Kevin O’Leary to Back Off: ‘I Don’t Want You to Touch Me!’
Leigh Kimmins
Politics
Another Slapdown for Trump as Education Dept. Is Saved
David Gardner
Politics
Tim Walz: Trump Will Start Arresting Political Opponents
David Gardner
Politics
GOP Rep Laughs Gleefully as Voters Boo Musk’s DOGE at Raucous Town Hall
Janna Brancolini
U.S. News
Trump Lawyer Livid as JFK Files Leak His Social Security Number: ‘Absolutely Outrageous’
Tom Sanders