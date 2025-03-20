Trumpland

DOGE Goons Delete $140 Million Savings From ‘Receipts’ Website

DOGE’D A BULLET

A total of 136 government leases set to be revoked were removed from DOGE’s website overnight.

Tom Sanders 

Reporter

CANADA - 2025/02/07: In this photo illustration, the United States Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) logo is seen displayed on a smartphone screen. (Photo Illustration by Thomas Fuller/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

