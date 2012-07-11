Judge Blocks Aereo’s Shutdown

CHEAT SHEET
A federal judge on Wednesday refused to block Barry Diller’s new online television service Aereo from operating during the television network’s lawsuits. Television networks have been attempting to shut down Aereo, claiming it violates copyright laws, but U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan said the “plaintiffs have not shown a likelihood of success on the merits.” Aereo subscribers register online and then can access a remote antennae that routes live TV broadcasts to devices such as iPhones, iPads and AppleTV, but networks have claimed Aereo hasn’t paid for the right to the programming. Diller is chairman and senior executive of IAC/InterActive Corp., which is the parent company of Newsweek and The Daily Beast.