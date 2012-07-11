Judge Blocks Mississippi Abortion Law

CHEAT SHEET
A federal judge has blocked Mississippi’s controversial new abortion law. The law requires anyone performing an abortion to be an Ob-gyn with admitting privileges at a local hospital. The law could effectively shut down the state’s only abortion clinic, because its doctors do not have such privileges. But Judge Daniel P. Jordan III temporarily blocked the law on July 1, and he decided on Wednesday to keep the block in place. The U.S. Supreme Court has previously ruled that states cannot create substantial obstacles to women seeking abortion.