Judge Blocks Trump’s Veto Rules for Women’s Birth Control
NOT SO FAST
Trump administration rules that would have allowed employers to opt out of providing health-care insurance that covers women’s birth control on moral grounds has been partially blocked by a California judge. The rules were set to go into effect Jan. 14 and would have overruled an Obamacare requirement for contraceptive coverage if an employer objected for moral or religious reasons. U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam ruled the policy wouldn’t come into effect in the states that were challenging it: California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who led the case against the rules, said: “Today’s court ruling stops another attempt by the Trump administration to trample on women’s access to basic reproductive care.” In October 2017, the Trump administration announced it would broaden the existing exemptions and added “moral conviction” as a basis for opting out of coverage of birth control for women.