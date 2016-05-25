Judge Denies Gawker Motion for Retrial

CHEAT SHEET
Florida Judge Pamela Campbell on Wednesday denied Gawker Media’s motion for a retrial in the Hulk Hogan sex-video case. She also ruled that she will not reduce the $140 million in damages the jury awarded the ex-pro wrestler in March. In a statement, lawyers for Hogan (né Terry Bollea) applauded the ruling in a statement: “Gawker has failed and continues to fail in recognizing their obligation to Bollea for their reprehensible behavior and method of doing what they call journalism. Their refusal to accept responsibility for their conduct and denial of the obvious continues to drive their litigation strategy.”