Judge Denies Trump Petition to Hide White House Jan. 6 Records
A federal judge on Tuesday denied former president Donald Trump’s request to conceal White House records from the day of the Capitol riot. Washington, D.C. District Court judge Tanya Chutkan said that the White House cannot exercise executive privilege to keep phone records, visitor logs, and other documents related to Jan. 6 from the House Special Committee investigating the attempted insurrection. Trump had filed for an injunction against the National Archives, which holds them and received the request from the committee. Trump previously said of the request, “Executive privilege will be defended, not just on behalf of my Administration and the Patriots who worked beside me, but on behalf of the Office of the President of the United States and the future of our Nation.”