Judge Dismisses Case vs. Argentine Prez

A judge in Argentina has dismissed the case against President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, saying that documents originally brought forth by deceased prosecutor Alberto Nisman failed to meet necessary standards for opening a formal court investigation. Kirchner is accused of covering up Iran’s involvement in the 1994 bombing of a Jewish center in Buenos Aires. Nisman drafted an arrest warrant for Kirchner and a cabinent minister prior to his mysterious death, which was initally called a suicide but is now suspected of being a murder.