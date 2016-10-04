Judge Dismisses $40M Lawsuit Over Police Tactics in Ferguson Protests

A federal judge on Monday threw out a lawsuit claiming police used excessive force against protesters in Ferguson, Missouri, after the 2014 death of Michael Brown. Judge Henry Autry issued a 74-page ruling in which he sided with police officers, saying protesters had “completely failed to present any credible evidence that any of the actions taken by these individuals were taken with malice or were committed in bad faith.” The lawsuit, filed by nine people seeking $40 million in compensation, stemmed from the 2014 riots in Ferguson that spread across the nation after the police shooting of the black teenager. The lawsuit alleged police abused protesters and made unlawful arrests, using excessive force by firing rubber bullets and tear-gas canisters. Autry disagreed with these claims, however, saying protesters had ignored “repeated warnings” by police to disperse. He also granted immunity from the civil-rights suit to the police officers involved.
