A Florida judge on Friday dismissed the lawsuit of a former Trump campaign staffer who alleged she was kissed by Trump without consent and discriminated against based on her race and gender. U.S. District Judge William Jung wrote on Friday that former staffer Alva Johnson’s case would have its “fair day in court” if she changes the lawsuit to read less politically. “As currently stated, the Complaint presents a political lawsuit, not a tort and wages lawsuit,” Jung wrote. “If Plaintiff wishes to make a political statement or bring a claim for political purposes, this is not the forum.” While Jung dismissed Johnson’s case—which former White House aide Omarosa Manigault sought to join—he said Johnson would be permitted to file an amended complaint within 30 days. “This erroneous ruling forces us to fight this lawsuit against the most powerful sex predator in the world with our hands tied behind our back,” Johnson’s lawyers wrote in a statement. “But that does not deter us. We are used to fighting tough fights and will continue to do so here.”

Johnson accused Trump of kissing her without her consent during a 2016 rally in Tampa, Florida. She also claimed she was paid less than her colleagues due to her race and gender. It was reported that Manigault wanted to join Johnson’s suit, alleging gender-based pay discrimination.