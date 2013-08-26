Judge Dismisses Paula Deen Suit

CHEAT SHEET
Her legal woes may be over, but chef Paula Deen will still be left with a sullied reputation. On Monday, a federal judge approved a deal to dismiss the lawsuit against Deen. The suit was filed by a former employee who claimed racial and sexual harassment. The dismissal deal requires both parties to pay court costs and attorney fees, and stipulates the suit cannot be re-filed. It was not clear if the deal included a settlement. "While this has been a difficult time for both my family and myself, I am pleased that the judge dismissed the race claims, and I am looking forward to getting this behind me, now that the remaining claims have been resolved," Deen said last week when rumors of the deal surfaced.