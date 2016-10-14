Judge Dismisses Sandy Hook Lawsuit Against Gun Maker

CHEAT SHEET
A Connecticut judge on Friday dismissed a lawsuit brought forth by the families of the victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. The lawsuit was against Remington Arms, the manufacturer of the AR-15 firearm which was used in the mass-murder. In her ruling, the judge, Barbara Bellis, cited a federal law which shields gun manufacturers from these types of lawsuits. “While the families are obviously disappointed with the judge’s decision, this is not the end of the fight,” said Josh Koskoff, one of the lawyers representing the families. “We will appeal this decision immediately and continue our work to help prevent the next Sandy Hook from happening.” Twenty elementary school students and six adults were killed.