Judge: Fort Hood Shooter Must Shave

A U.S. military judge on Thursday ordered Army Maj. Nidal Hasan, who confessed to killing 13 people at Fort Hood in 2009, must shave his beard—or else it will be shaved for him. Hasan has offered to plead guilty, but he has maintained he should keep his beard for religious reasons. The judge, Col. Gregory Gross, ruled that Hasan’s attorneys failed to prove Hasan has grown the beard for religious reasons. If the decision isn't successfully appealed, Hasan likely will be restrained by five military officers, videotaped, and shaved, with a medical professional on-hand to treat injuries.