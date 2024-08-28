Judge Handling Ben Affleck and J.Lo’s Divorce Has Connections to Both Stars

It’s a small world, after all.

The judge presiding over the Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce has connections to both celebrities.

TMZ was the first to connect the dots and reveal Judge Bradley S. Phillips disclosed that his son-in-law, the Hollywood agent Strand Conover, works for William Morris Endeavor (WME)—a big-time agency that reps two of Lopez’s exes: Affleck and Alex Rodriguez.

To make matters even stickier, the outlet reveals that Conover is on a team that specifically represents Affleck.

If that wasn’t enough, TMZ reports that he and Lopez would’ve met at brand meetings with Rodriguez, as Conover is the company’s brand-partnership agent.

Rodriguez, a legendary Yankee, and Lopez got together in early 2017. After two years, he popped the question. They went their separate ways in April 2021, and sparks flew between Lopez and Affleck later that month.

In the legal docs, Phillips doesn’t believe there is any conflict of interest as he has not discussed the stars’ breakup with his son-in-law.

News of the Bennifer breakup broke last week when they put pen to paper and filed after exactly two years of marriage. She cited their date of separation as April 26, 2024.

TMZ sources at the time revealed that the A-listers did not have a prenup in place. Lopez also denied spousal support.

Prior to their divorce, but after their separation, the couple listed their marital home in Beverly Hills publicly for $68 million. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the price hasn’t budged and the 38,000 square foot palace remains on the market.