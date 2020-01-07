Judge: Hunter Biden Is Father of Child in Arkansas Case
An Arkansas judge has declared the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, as the “biological and legal father” of a child that was born in August 2018, The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports. Circuit Judge Holly Meyer said a DNA test showed “with near scientific certainty” that Biden was the child's father and ordered the Arkansas Department of Health to put his name on the child's birth certificate. Despite proof of the paternity, the mother of the child—Lunden Alexis Roberts—was granted “primary physical and legal custody” by Meyer. However, Biden will have visitation rights with the child—who was listed in legal documents by the initials NJR. After Roberts asked for Biden to pay for child support, health insurance, and the child's medical expenses in a petition filed last year, Biden asked the court to dismiss the case before he was proven to be the father.