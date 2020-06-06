Judge in Jeffrey Epstein Grand Jury Has Ties to 3 People Who Want Case Sealed: Report

Read it at Miami Herald
Palm Beach Circuit Court Chief Judge Krista Marx allegedly has personal and professional ties to three prominent politicians who have a vested interest in keeping Jeffrey Epstein’s grand jury records sealed, according to the Miami Herald. The judge knows Palm Beach State Attorney Dave Aronberg, Palm Beach Sheriff Ric Bradshaw and ex-State Attorney Barry Krischer who all worked to protect Epstein in one way or another. Special prosecutors petitioned the court in January to unseal records of the top secret 2006 state grand jury hearings, but have so far been refused. During the hearing Marx did not disclose that she once worked for Krischer, or that her daughter works for Aronberg or that her son is a sheriff’s deputy.