Judge Jeanine Event Abruptly Canceled as She Scrambles to Save Her Job

An event featuring under-fire Jeanine Pirro was abruptly canceled at the last minute as she scrambles to save her job.

The former Fox News host, one of several network personalities given jobs in the Trump administration, ticked off the president by failing to secure a conviction of a man alleged to have damaged one of President Trump’s flagship vanity projects, the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

The U.S. Attorney for D.C.—who got her JD from Albany Law School—ditched the charges but revisited them after Trump publicly called her out. Even still, many think she could be the next high-profile exit from the administration.

Jeanine Pirro has been a staunch supporter of Donald Trump for years. Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Now, NOTUS reports that a public meeting with interim D.C. Police Chief Jeffery Carroll, where violent crime trends were set to be on the agenda, was abruptly canceled Monday night.

No explanation was forthcoming. The organizers, D.C.’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, said they “do not have additional information to share” when the Daily Beast pressed them on whether Pirro’s troubles have anything to do with the last-minute cancellation.

“Our focus now is on determining the best approach for future public engagement,” a spokesperson told the Beast.

The event, “Violent Crime in DC: What’s Worked and What’s Next,” was previously shelved in June.

Activist group Free D.C. was due to be present on Monday. Alex Dodds, the organization’s co-founder, said, “It seems pretty clear that they don’t actually want to hear from D.C. residents.”

This follows a report by the D.C. inspector general that found a “prolonged, systemic breakdown” in the police department’s oversight of crime reporting, with outdated policies, weak controls over crime data, and no independent review of reports for accuracy for much of the past decade.

It also comes amid a high-profile spat between Pirro and President Trump. She is in the president’s bad books for her failure to prosecute former U.S. Olympian David Hearn for alleged vandalism to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

She initially gunned for Hearn, blaming him for ripping up some of the lining Trump had laid to try to meet a July 4 deadline for his $16 million renovation of the D.C. landmark. Soon, though, she dropped the case and said the damage was due to a botched job by Trump’s own contractor.

Trump ordered the pool to be drained for repairs after the project faced a series of setbacks, including alleged vandalism. Tom Brenner/Getty Images

Trump publicly said he was “disappointed” with Judge Jeannine, who “folded like an umbrella.” He urged her to “revisit” the “hastily made decision.”

On Truth Social on Sunday at 11 p.m., he took another potshot as he complained about more damage inflicted by “VANDALS.”

“Look what VANDALS did to the grass connecting the vandalized World War II Monument and the vandalized Reflecting Pool, which will be opened again, and better than ever, shortly,” the 80-year-old moaned, sharing a picture of worn grass on the lawn near the memorial in the same spot where he hosted crowds for a Fourth of July celebration, with a large bandstand and seating areas.

Trump added, “Anybody who thinks the Reflecting Pool wasn’t vandalized should go back to Law School!”

Trump posted a thinly veiled dig at Pirro on Sunday. Truth Social / Donald Trump

Sources told Reuters last week that the White House asked the Department of Justice to explore new vandalism charges related to the pool, whose botched renovation cost nearly $15 million.

“U.S. Attorney Pirro is doing a phenomenal job enforcing that, going after anybody who’s ​doing it,” U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” just hours before the president’s Truth Social broadside on Sunday.

And, desperate to redeem herself, Pirro is taking aggressive steps to detain a woman accused of targeting a different National Mall monument.

Prosecutors suffered an immediate setback Monday when a D.C. magistrate judge rejected Pirro’s request to hold 41-year-old Melissa Farris without bail pending trial on two federal felonies. Pirro’s office alleges the Kentucky woman defaced the World War II Memorial last week with spray paint and poured a foaming agent into its fountain.