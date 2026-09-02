Judge Jeanine Roasted for Cringe Workout Video

A workout video that Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, shared with the world has received a harsh online reception.

Pirro, 75, on Tuesday became the latest Trump administration official to film and post their exercise routine, following in the footsteps of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Pete Hegseth, Sean Duffy, Kash Patel, and Mehmet Oz. It wasn’t immediately clear if Pirro was the first woman to join in on the trend.

Pirro looks on while announcing charges in connection with an international car theft ring in April. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

The former Fox News host captioned the video of her bench pressing: “10 reps of 45 lbs. My morning workout preparing to fight crime in DC.”

Before her set on the Smith machine, Pirro addresses the camera, saying, “Good morning, Brian.” It wasn’t clear who she was addressing.

In the 19-second video, which speeds up during her reps, the theme music from Rocky IV plays.

“Impressed?” Pirro says, sitting up at the end.

Many, it turns out, were not.

While some accused Pirro of benching more than she claimed, others questioned the need to post the video in the first place. One example: “Sorry Jeanine, not classy. Reserve some activities to yourself.”

Pirro shared part of her morning workout "to fight crime in DC." X/JudgeJeanine

Another user called the clip “cringe-worthy,” while someone else said it was beneath her office.

Another X user took the opportunity to mock Pirro for some of her losses as the Capitol’s top prosecutor. Last November, for instance, a D.C. jury returned a not guilty verdict in the case of Sean Dunn, who threw a footlong sandwich at a Border Patrol agent.

Last month, Pirro dropped charges against a former Olympian whom prosecutors had claimed vandalized the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, admitting the damage was instead due to “flawed installation by the contractor.”

An X user drew attention to Pirro's track record as top attorney in D.C. X/NoTaBoT8700

Criticism of Pirro even came from the right, with some apparent supporters of the Trump administration voicing their frustrations.

“Not strong enough to arrest deep state traitors tho,” one X user weighed in. “Sorry Judge. We the people are frustrated.”

Jeanine Pirro in Washington, D.C., in May. Heather Diehl/Getty Images

Another suggested she no longer make “spot light videos.”

Pirro has been known to share workout photos and videos, doing so in 2016, 2023 and 2024.

Pirro, who was sworn in last May and confirmed that August, was the target Donald Trump’s ire when her office dropped charges related to the Reflecting Pool damage.

Pirro “choked” and “folded like an umbrella,” the president fumed during an Oval Office press gathering.

A few weeks later, Pirro put out a video touting Trump’s surge of federal law enforcement in the capitol. Her job, it seems, is now on less tenuous grounds.