Judge Jeanine’s Goons Busted Showing Up at Trump Foe’s Work

Two prosecutors from U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro’s D.C. office were turned away from Federal Reserve headquarters after they showed up unannounced to tour the bank’s major renovation project in the capital.

Their Tuesday visit came amid Pirro’s questionable investigation of the $2.5 billion renovation of two Fed buildings, as well as Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony about it last year. Donald Trump has long pressured Powell to lower interest rates and periodically targets him in social media posts and other public commentary.

The two prosecutors, Carlton Davis and Steven Vandervelden, were informed after speaking with construction workers that they would need to have pre-clearance to tour the site, The Wall Street Journal reported. They were referred to the Federal Reserve’s legal staff.

The Federal Reserve is in the middle of a renovation project that Pirro's prosecutors have sought to inspect. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Robert Hur, an outside lawyer for the agency, subsequently wrote to Pirro’s office, citing a judge’s ruling last month that her investigation seemed to try to “harass and pressure” Powell.

Trump and Powell toured the building last July. Kent Nishimura/REUTERS

“Should you wish to challenge that finding, the courts provide an avenue for you; it is not appropriate for you to try to circumvent it,” Hur wrote. “I ask that you commit not to seek to communicate with my client outside the presence of counsel.”

The Federal Reserve did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast, nor did Pirro’s office.

But on X, Pirro shared the Wall Street Journal report, writing: “Any construction project that has cost overruns of almost 80% over the original construction budget deserves some serious review. And these people are in charge of monetary policy in the United States?”

Pirro defended her deputies' visit to the renovation site. X/JeaninePIrro

Joining Davis and Vandervelden on Tuesday was Matthew Fox-Moles, a special agent in the criminal investigations unit, Hur’s letter indicated.

Pirro had previously tasked Davis and Vandervelden with bringing charges against six Democratic lawmakers who reminded U.S. military service members in a video that they were obligated to refuse to carry out illegal orders. That effort failed spectacularly.

Powell, 73, has strongly defended the independence of the Federal Reserve, enduring pointed criticism and name-calling from Trump along the way.

Last month, Powell noted how Americans in general are struggling financially. His press conference spurred a long response from 79-year-old Trump about how Powell is supposedly “hurting our Country” and costing the U.S. “hundreds of billions of dollars” annually.