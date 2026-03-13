Trump Goon Stages Public Meltdown After Judge Humiliates Her

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro had a public freakout after facing a big loss in court.

The press conference was supposed to be focused on her office’s failed investigation into Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell after a federal judge squashed subpoenas sent to the Federal Reserve Board as part of a criminal investigation from Pirro’s office.

Pirro lost it after being served a loss in court. Fox News

District Court Chief Judge James Boasberg ruled that Pirro showed signs that she was motivated to launch the investigation into Powell due to President Donald Trump’s desire to fire the Fed chair to cut interest rates quickly.

Pirro called the ruling “outrageous” and “the antithesis of American justice.” She said her office would appeal the decision.

According to Pirro, Boasberg’s ruling “has neutered the grand jury’s ability to investigate crime. As a result, Jerome Powell today is now bathed in immunity, preventing my office from investigating the Federal Reserve. This is wrong, and it is without legal authority.”

Pirro additionally accused Powell of posting a “woe-is-me video” and calling his “friends” in Washington, D.C. and across the world to “gin up support for himself,” in reference to a video Powell posted announcing the subpoenas.

Jeanine Pirro's probe into Jerome Powell marks the latest legal action targeting a high-profile Trump foe. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The media event quickly went off the rails as Pirro, 74, took questions. She lashed out at reporters, and outright yelled at members of the press at times.

She got extremely angry when asked about her office’s failure to prosecute Democratic members of Congress who made a video reminding military personnel they can refuse to carry out illegal orders.

“I’m not here to talk about six members of Congress” she fumed. “I’m here to talk about the fact that the grand jury has a job.”

“If they don’t indict, so be it. And if you want to know what the judge thinks: go ask him,” she said, while visibly annoyed.

The former Fox News personality completely freaked out during the last question she took, screaming at a reporter to “cut it out” before going on an unintelligible rant.

“Oh cut it out, do you know how many convictions we’ve—cut it out!,” she yelled. “You’re in one lane! We have cleaned up this city.”

Pirro lost it during the last question of a particularly unhinged press conference. Fox News

“I’ll tell you what’s historic: what’s historic is that I prosecute everything other than 10 percent of the cases, where the United States Attorney before me didn’t prosecute 67 percent of the cases. That’s what’s historic,” she said.