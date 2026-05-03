DC Attorney Jeanine Pirro snapped at CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday after he pressed her on a basic question about the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

Appearing on State of the Union, Pirro was asked where, exactly, does Cole Tomas Allen’s alleged manifesto name President Trump as the target.

Pirro insisted that Trump was “clearly” the target of 31-year-old Allen’s attack. But she bristled when Tapper pointed out that the only person named in the manifesto was Kash Patel, whom the suspect singled out as the official he wanted to spare.

Tapper then ventured as a possible identification: “He does say, and I want to apologize for using this language, but he does say, quote, ‘I am no longer willing to permit a pedophile, rapist and traitor to coat my hands with his crimes,’ unquote.”

Jake Tapper apologized for his language as he read aloud from suspect Cole Tomas Allen's alleged manifesto. CNN

Pirro, 74, raged at the suggestion: “First of all, that’s outrageous. I mean, there’s a lot of other things you could have referred to. This guy is a hater. He hates Trump so much he wants to kill him.”

“But is he talking about Trump in that?” Tapper pressed.

“You’re going to have to ask him that,” Pirro snapped. “I don‘t really care.”

Pirro later brushed aside commentary from Tucker Carson and others, saying she didn’t “care” what critics were saying and insisting, “We cannot blame the victim.”

Pirro told Tapper that it was 'outrageous' for him to have read incendiary language from the text, and said that Allen was just a 'hater.' CNN

Still, she offered no explanation for how Trump was definitively identified as the alleged target—even as Allen faces charges for attempting to assassinate the president.

In his alleged manifesto, Allen only specified that his “targets” were “administration officials,” “prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest.”

He twice invoked an unnamed “pedophile, rapist, and traitor” as justification for the attack—but did not identify the figure.

Trump, for his part, quickly cast himself as the target after the shooting.

Trump himself was quick to assume that he was the main target of the gunman, reasoning that 'the most impactful' presidents are the ones most at risk of assassination. Al Drago/Getty Images

Asked by Fox News reporter Peter Doocy “why” people kept trying to kill him, Trump mused: “I’ve studied assassinations, and I must tell you, the most impactful people, the people that do the most...Abraham Lincoln...they’re the ones that they go after.”