Judge Jeanine Targets Military Hero After Trump Threats

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro’s office wants to interview Democratic Rep. Jason Crow after he participated in a video urging members of the military not to follow “illegal orders.”

It’s the latest escalation in the dispute between the Trump administration and the six Democratic lawmakers who appeared in the video last year.

The revelation that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia wants to interview the Colorado congressman came after it was reported that Pirro’s office also sent a letter asking Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin for an interview.

“Donald Trump called for my arrest, prosecution, and execution—all because I said something he didn’t like," Crow said in a statement. “Now he’s pressuring his political appointees to harass me for daring to speak up and hold him accountable.”

The U.S. Attorney's office for the District of Columbia requested an interview with Democratic Rep. Jason Crow after he participated in a video urging service members not to carry out "illegal orders," which came under fire by President Donald Trump. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The congressman, who is a former Army Ranger and Bronze Star recipient, said he would not be intimidated and would “keep fighting to uphold my oath to the Constitution and defend our country.”

Crow was one of six Democratic lawmakers, including veterans and former national intelligence officers, who participated in the “Don’t Give Up the Ship” video last year.

Trump responded to the video, in which the lawmakers specifically reminded service members not to obey “illegal orders” with a series of posts on Truth Social.

The president accused the group, which also included Sen. Mark Kelly and Reps. Chris Deluzio, Chrissy Houlahan and Maggie Goodlander, of “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!” and reposted another post that said “hang them.”

The White House later insisted the president was not actually calling for their execution but argued they should face consequences.

In late November, the lawmakers shared that the FBI had sought interviews with them separate from the latest pursuits by the U.S. Attorney’s office.

This week, Slotkin said she found out about the investigation from an email sent by Pirro’s office requesting to speak with her.

The Michigan Democrat and former CIA officer who served in Iraq responded to the inquiry by Pirro’s office with a video on Wednesday.

“To be clear, this is the president’s playbook,” Slotkin said. “Truth doesn’t matter, facts don’t matter, and anyone who disagrees with him becomes an enemy and he then weaponizes the federal government against them. It’s legal intimidation and physical intimidation meant to get you to shut up.”

She said speaking out against the “abuse of power” is the most “patriotic thing we can do.”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also targeted Kelly, a combat veteran and retired astronaut for participating in the video.

After threatening to call Kelly back to service to face a court-martial and demanding a review from the Navy secretary, Hegseth announced this month that the Pentagon had initiated proceedings to demote the senator and would censure him.

Kelly filed a lawsuit to block Hegseth’s actions on Monday.