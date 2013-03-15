Judge Judy Gets Served

CHEAT SHEET
TV’s favorite judge just got served. After news broke that a close friend of celebrity Judge Judy’s (whose real name is Judy Sheindlin) was suing her for $500,000 over flatware, the spitfire judge fired back: “I don’t owe this lady a cent.” In a surprising turn in the bizarre case Friday, Patric Jones, the model who launched the case, says she’ll drop it if Judge Judy returns the Christofle Renaissance cutlery and Marly china that her husband allegedly sold to the jurist without his wife’s knowledge. Sheindlin is accused of spending over $500,000 on china and flatware from the model’s ex-husband.