Judge: No Quarantine for Nurse Hickox

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at AP
A judge in Maine rejected the state’s request to keep a nurse under quarantine because she’s not showing symptoms of Ebola and therefore not infectious. Kaci Hickox returned from treating Ebola patients in West Africa this month and was quarantined in New Jersey and then Maine despite testing negative for the virus. While the judge said no to quarantine, he ordered her to follow CDC guidelines including monitoring, coordinating her travel with public-health officials, not going to public places, not leaving the town of Fort Kent, and staying three feet away from other people while engaging in outdoor activities.