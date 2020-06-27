Judge Orders ICE to Release Children Held at Family Detention Centers by July 17 to Stop Coronavirus Spread

Read it at BuzzFeed News
A federal judge has ordered Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to release all minors detained at its three family holding facilities for more than 20 days by July 17. Citing concerns of the spread of the new coronavirus, judge Dolly Gee wrote: “The [family residential centers] are ‘on fire’ and there is no more time for half measures.” The children must be released to a parent or a sponsor. If a parent or sponsor declines to accept the child or fails to appear at the relevant court hearings, ICE may continue to hold the minor. A growing number of immigrants in ICE detention have tested positive for the new coronavirus, including 11 at a center in rural Texas.