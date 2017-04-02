Judge: ‘Plausible’ that Trump Incited Violence at Rally

CHEAT SHEET
A federal judge in Kentucky dismissed President Donald Trump’s free speech defense in a lawsuit brought by three protesters who accused Trump of inciting some of his supporters to violence against them at a rally last March. The individuals claimed they were punched and shoved by Trump supporters at the rally, and Trump said “get them out.” The ruling by Judge David J. Hale means that the lawsuit can proceed. Hale said there is evidence to suggest that the scuffle was a “direct and proximate result” of Trump’s actions. “It is plausible that Trump’s direction to ‘get ’em out of here’ advocated the use of force. It was an order, an instruction, a command,” Hale added.