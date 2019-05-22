Judge Refuses to Block House Subpoenas for Trump Bank Records

A federal judge has ruled against President Trump’s effort to block congressional subpoenas demanding his financial records from two banks. The ruling means Deutsche Bank and Capital One may now release the president’s financial records to House Democrats. Deutsche Bank has disputed a report published Sunday by The New York Times that alleges the bank turned a blind eye to potentially illicit activity from accounts tied to Donald Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Attorneys for the congressional committees have argued that the subpoenas do not only target the president and his family, but are instead a part of a complex investigation of an entire industry. The attorney also argued that looking into Trump’s family is not an overreach because people often use family members to hide assets.