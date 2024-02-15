Judge Rules Full Speed Ahead on Trump’s Manhattan Criminal Trial

Donald Trump will face trial next month in New York City for faking documents to cover up his sexual affair with porn star Stormy Daniels, becoming the first American president to face a jury on criminal charges.

On Thursday, Justice Juan Merchan refused to dismiss the case and set the trial to start March 25, as previously planned.

Trump’s lead defense lawyer, Todd Blanche, immediately called the decision to keep the start of trial on schedule “a great injustice,” citing the absolute deluge of legal trouble that the former president now faces across the country.

“We have been put... in an impossible position,” Blanche said, citing the “millions of pages of discovery to go through" in three other criminal cases.

But the judge wouldn’t hear it.

“The problem is, you’re not telling me anything you didn’t previously include” in court papers leading up to today’s hearing, Merchan said. “I have made clear this was a date certain.”

“You don’t have a trial date in Georgia. You don’t have a trial date in Florida. Stop interrupting me please!” the judge said.

A years-long investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Jr. and his predecessor culminated in a 34-count indictment last year, the first such criminal case against the former president. The case centers on the way Trump coordinated with his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, to buy the porn star’s silence for $130,000 in the days before the 2016 presidential election–then faked company paperwork at his Trump Organization to disguise the payment.

Although making false business records is typically a misdemeanor in New York, the state considers that a more serious felony if the fraud is done in furtherance of another crime. The DA bumped up those charges to felonies by claiming Trump only covered up the affair to stop it from potentially ruining his already scandal-ridden presidential campaign.

The Stormy Daniels trial is now poised to be Trump’s first criminal one, setting the tone for what he’ll face in D.C. for interfering with the nation's 2020 election, in South Florida for hoarding classified documents at his oceanside Mar-a-Lago mansion-club, and in Georgia for trying to fraudulently flip votes there.

This case, like all the others, has been mired in delay attempts by Trump’s legal team as he tries to play judges against each other. Lawyers had also refused to name experts they plan to use at trial. When it initially appeared that his D.C. federal trial might start in early March, the Trump team tried to claim a scheduling conflict with his lead lawyer, Todd Blanche. They even tried to probe Merchan’s private phone call with U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, in which the judges said they simply discussed potential timing conflicts. But Merchan rejected their requests to move around dates and stuck with the plan to have this key meeting just a month ahead of the Manhattan trial.

Ironically, the Trump’s success at slowing down the other cases has completely cleared the way for this one to go forward next month.

This trial threatens Trump in a way that Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith’s two cases in D.C. and Florida do not. Those are federal, and Trump could theoretically kill the investigations or pardon himself if his third shot at the presidency manages to win the 2024 election in November. The Manhattan DA is levying state charges, which fall outside the president’s authority in the nation’s federalist system.

Norm Eisen, an attorney who previously helped build the case for Trump’s first impeachment (for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress), stressed the importance of the DA’s case.

“It’s a mistake to think of this as a hush money case only. Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal the hush money payments he made to avoid losing the 2016 contest. So it is really an election interference case—the gateway drug to what later developed with election interference in 2020,” Eisen said.