Judge Sanctions Alex Jones for Suggesting Sandy Hook Attorney Framed Him With Child Porn

A Connecticut judge sanctioned Infowars’ Alex Jones on Tuesday after the right-wing personality accused an attorney of trying to plant child porn on his servers. According to CNN, Bridgeport Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis sanctioned Jones after lawyers in the Sandy Hook lawsuit pointed the judge to a Friday night broadcast of Infowars in which Jones accused attorney Chris Mattei of planting the child porn. The Infowars host also punched a picture of Mattei’s face while on air. In court Tuesday, Bellis reportedly said that she had “no doubt” Jones was accusing Mattei of planting the child porn and she was not “able to see an apology” to Mattei in the Friday broadcast. Jones’ attorney argued in court on Tuesday that Jones’ behavior was “certainly inappropriate,” but it was not a threat to Mattei. As part of Jones’ punishment, Bellis will reportedly deny Jones’ side the “opportunity to pursue special motions to dismiss moving forward” in the Sandy Hook lawsuit.