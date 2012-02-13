Judge: Sandusky Can See Grandchildren

A judge ruled Monday that former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky is allowed to see some of his grandchildren while under house arrest awaiting trial for child sex assault. Sandusky can see eight of his 11 grandchildren, Judge John Cleland said. The decision for his other three grandkids will rest with another judge, Cleland said. The mother of those children has strongly opposed them having contact with Sandusky. The 68-year-old awaits a May 14 trial and has claimed he is innocent of the charges. Cleland also ruled the Sandusky does not have to stay indoors under his house arrest, and is allowed to leave his home for pre-approved meetings with lawyers and investigators. Sandusky's lawyer, Joe Amendola, released a statement saying the former coach and his family are "very relieved by and pleased" with the court's rulings. "Jerry pursued visitation with his grandkids because they missed him and wanted to see him and communicate with him," Amendola said.
