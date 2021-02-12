Judge Says Jamie Spears Must Share Control of Britney’s Investments
A Los Angeles judge has denied Britney Spears’ father’s request to retain sole control over her investments and directed him to work with the financial institution appointed as her co-conservator. Last year, a judge rejected the musician’s petition to remove her father James “Jamie” Spears as her conservator entirely, instead appointing Bessemer Trust to share the power with him. On Thursday, a judge directed Jamie Spears to work with Bessemer on directing his daughter’s investments, denying his request to retain his authority over the financial decisions. Spears’ father has had complete authority over her finances for over a decade. Another hearing on the conservatorship is slated for next month. The pop star’s unusual legal arrangement has come under renewed scrutiny in recent years as fans rally in support of her using the slogan #FreeBritney.