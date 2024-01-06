Judge Calls BS on Rudy Giuliani While Denying Deadline Extensions

Read it at NBC News
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee on Friday denied a bid by Rudy Giuliani to extend motions related to the election interference case against him in Georgia. McAfee said Giuliani failed to “articulate exactly what discovery must still be reviewed” for him to need an extension. “While Defendant claims to have filed ‘many’ motions concerning discovery, none appear on the docket,” McAfee wrote. Giuliani was indicted alongside 18 others—including former President Donald Trump—for allegedly working to interfere in the 2020 election.