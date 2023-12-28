Judge Hands Georgia GOP a Massive Win With Map Ruling

A federal judge upheld a GOP-drawn congressional map in Georgia over the objections of detractors who argued the districts dilute minority residents’ voting power.

U.S. District Judge Steve Jones’ decision marks a clear win for Republicans who are set to maintain the political balance of nine Republicans and five Democrats during next year’s U.S. House elections.

“The court finds that the general assembly fully complied with this court's order requiring the creation of Black-majority districts in the regions of the state where vote dilution was found,” Jones wrote in his ruling.

Democrats and voting rights advocates had voiced objections to the Republican-drawn map, arguing it failed to reflect the will of the voters and merely swapped one minority district for another.

Jones in turn said Republicans upheld his earlier order that they create a map that added, at minimum, an additional near-majority Black district. Republican lawmakers added such a district in part by tearing down another minority district represented by Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA).