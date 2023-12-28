Congresssubvertical orientation badge

Judge Hands Georgia GOP a Massive Win With Map Ruling

‘FULLY COMPLIED’

Judge Jones’ ruling is all but certain to lock in the state’s balance of nine Republicans and five Democrats in the U.S. House.

Mark Alfred

Mark Alfred

Breaking News Intern

People are seen in line to vote at the sole polling place open for Saturday early voting in Bartow County.

Elijah Nouvelage for The Washington Post via Getty Images

A federal judge upheld a GOP-drawn congressional map in Georgia over the objections of detractors who argued the districts dilute minority residents’ voting power.

U.S. District Judge Steve Jones’ decision marks a clear win for Republicans who are set to maintain the political balance of nine Republicans and five Democrats during next year’s U.S. House elections.

“The court finds that the general assembly fully complied with this court's order requiring the creation of Black-majority districts in the regions of the state where vote dilution was found,” Jones wrote in his ruling.

Democrats and voting rights advocates had voiced objections to the Republican-drawn map, arguing it failed to reflect the will of the voters and merely swapped one minority district for another.

    Jones in turn said Republicans upheld his earlier order that they create a map that added, at minimum, an additional near-majority Black district. Republican lawmakers added such a district in part by tearing down another minority district represented by Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA).

    Mark Alfred

    Mark Alfred

    Breaking News Intern

    Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.