Judge Temporarily Rebuffs Cher’s Request to Put Son in Conservatorship

Cher’s legal team made a mistake while petitioning to place her son Elijah Blue Allman, 47, in a conservatorship, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Jessica A. Uzcategui ruled on Friday.

According to USA Today, court documents indicate that while Cher and her team needed to submit their filings five days before Friday’s hearing, they wound up handing them in on Tuesday—which the judge ruled did not give Allman or his attorneys sufficient time to review them. A new hearing has been scheduled for January 29.

According to the Associated Press, Allman receives funds from a trust left to him by his father, the late musician Gregg Allman. Court documents obtained by Page Six indicate that Cher has claimed her son is dealing with “severe mental health and substance abuse issues” that could impede his ability to manage his own finances.

Allman has argued that he does not need a conservatorship now that he is receiving professional treatment and regularly attends Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, and he also claims that his mother would be “unfit” to oversee such an arrangement, USA Today reports. Additionally, the Associated Press notes that he’s indicated that he is willing to submit drug tests.

“While I understand that my mother, the proposed conservator, believes she is looking out for my best interests and I appreciate her love and support, I do not need her unsolicited help or support at this time,” Allman said in a filing, per the AP.

In lieu of Cher assuming control over his finances, Allman suggests that his wife, Marieangela King, would be a more appropriate choice, should a judge deem a conservatorship necessary. While Cher filed her conservatorship documents on Tuesday, Allman also filed to end his divorce proceedings with King on the same day as the two are now reconciling.

“Given that I no longer have an active dissolution case, I believe that my wife would have priority to be appointed conservator, if necessary, but I do not need that either,” Allman told the court in his rejection filing, per USA Today. “Under no circumstances am I comfortable having my mom as my conservator even if that was necessary.”