Judge Tosses Katrina Shooting Convictions

A federal judge on Tuesday threw out the convictions of five former police officers who were convicted in 2011 of killing two citizens on the Danziger Bridge in New Orleans in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and as well as attempting to cover up the evidence. In a 129-page order, Judge Kurt Engelhardt granted a new trial for the former officers due to what he called “grotesque” misconduct by prosecutors. Englehardt charged prosecutors had created a “prejudicial, poisonous atmosphere” in the trial by posting anonymous comments on nola.com. Families of the victims called the reversal a bitter pill, and urged the Justice Department to intervene. The Justice Department, for its part, said it was “disappointed” with the court’s ruling.