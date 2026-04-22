Judge Tosses Out Keystone Kash’s Defamation Lawsuit

A federal judge has thrown out a defamation lawsuit FBI Director Kash Patel brought against an ex-FBI employee.

Former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi had said Patel has “been visible at nightclubs far more than he has been on the seventh floor of” the bureau’s headquarters in Washington, D.C. He made the comments on the MS NOW show Morning Joe.

A federal judge in Houston on Tuesday dismissed Patel’s defamation lawsuit. “The Court finds that Figliuzzi’s statement is rhetorical hyperbole that cannot constitute defamation,” U.S. District Court Judge George Hanks Jr. wrote in the decision.

FBI Director Kash Patel has had a lawsuit dismissed. Annabelle Gordon/REUTERS

Judge Hanks, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama, wrote, “A person of reasonable intelligence and learning would not have taken his statement literally: that Dir. Patel has actually spent more hours physically in a nightclub than he has spent physically in his office building.”

He added, “By saying that Patel spent ‘far more’ time at nightclubs than his office, Figliuzzi delivered his answer ‘in an exaggerated, provocative and amusing way,’ employing rhetorical hyperbole.”

“Accordingly, Dir. Patel has failed to state a claim against Figliuzzi, and his lawsuit must be dismissed.”

The judge did rule that Figliuzzi was unable to recover attorney fees and costs under Texas’s anti-SLAPP law, designed to protect First Amendment rights.

The lawsuit is not related to the $250 million defamation case Patel launched on Monday against The Atlantic. That report made allegations about his drinking, which Patel denied in a press briefing on Tuesday.

The Daily Beast has contacted the FBI for comment.

Figliuzzi, who had been a former assistant director at the FBI, made the claims on last Friday’s Morning Joe. He works as a national security and intelligence analyst for MS NOW.

Former FBI official Frank Figliuzzi. screen grab

“Reportedly, he’s been visible at nightclubs far more than he has been on the seventh floor of the Hoover building,” Figliuzzi told co-host Jonathan Lemire. “And there are reports that daily briefings to him have been changed from every day to maybe twice-weekly.”

Figliuzzi said his FBI contacts had told him the agency was in a state of “chaos” and added, “People don’t know what’s happening from day-to-day.”

The network walked back Figliuzzi’s comments on Monday, with Lemire stating “Figliuzzi said that FBI Director Kash Patel has been more visible at nightclubs than the FBI headquarters. This was a misstatement. We have not verified that claim.”