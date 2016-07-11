Judge: VA Delegates Not Bound to Trump

CHEAT SHEET
A federal judge ruled on Monday that Republican delegates from Virginia can vote their conscience at the party's convention in Cleveland next week, essentially scrapping the state’s law forcing delegates to vote for their pledged candidate. In the ruling, the judge decried the state’s law against conscience votes as a violation of freedom of speech. The ruling provides so-called “Never Trump” Republicans with a glimmer of hope ahead of their party's convention, where Donald Trump will most likely be nominated, barring an amendment by the RNC Rules Committee.