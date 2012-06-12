Judge: Zimmerman Doesn’t ‘Respect’ Law

The judge who revoked George Zimmerman’s bond on June 1 did it because Zimmerman “does not respect the law,” according to court documents released Tuesday. Circuit Judge Kenneth Lester sent Zimmerman back to jail after prosecutors alleged that Zimmerman and his wife, Shellie, had tried to hide $135,000 from the court—money that they had received in donations. Lester’s written order was filed Monday and it includes an explanation of his rationale in deciding to revoke the bond. Lester wrote that Shellie Zimmerman “testified untruthfully” and that Zimmerman “did not alert the court to the misinformation.” He added, “Had the Court been made aware of the true financial circumstances at the bond hearing, the bond decision might have been different.”
