    Judge’s Son Charged for Racist Trump Graffiti

    Cook County Sheriff's Office

    Matthew Kafker, 18, a freshman at Northwestern University who was charged with spray-painting racist graffiti and the name of Donald Trump in an Illinois chapel, is the son of Scott L. Kafker, the recently appointed chief justice of the Massachusetts Appeals Court. He and another freshman Anthony Morales, 19, allegedly spray-painted homophobic and racists slurs, a penis, a swastika, and Trump's name in the Alice Millar Chapel in Evanston, Illinois.

