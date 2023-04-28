Judy Blume: DeSantis’ Anti-LGBTQ Crusade Is ‘Horrible’ and ‘Getting Worse’
SPREADING HATE
Iconic children’s author Judy Blume says Gov. Ron De Santis’ anti-LGBTQ crusade in her home state of Florida is “horrible,” and “getting worse.” DeSantis has overseen the infamous “Don’t Say Gay” bill—banning discussion of LGBTQ topics in schools, now being extended to all grades—alongside a host of other anti-LGBTQ policies. The Florida House recently passed bills banning gender-transition treatments and bathroom use aimed at trans youth, and another bill intended to keep children out of drag shows. Speaking on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, Blume, whose famous book Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret., was released as a movie Friday, told host Andy Cohen, “Yeah, we live in Key West which we used to pretend wasn’t part of that state... What’s going on there is horrible. ‘Don’t Say Gay’ was the beginning, and it’s getting worse from there on.”