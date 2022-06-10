Julee Cruise, David Lynch Collaborator and ‘Twin Peaks’ Singer, Dead at 65 After Illness
THE MYSTERIES OF LOVE
Julee Cruise, the singer known for her contributions to some of David Lynch’s most iconic works, has died at age 65. “She left this realm on her own terms. No regrets. She is at peace,” her husband Edward Grinnan wrote in a Facebook post. “I played her [B-52’s song] Roam during her transition. Now she will roam forever. Rest In Peace, my love, and love to you all.” The instrumental version of Cruise’s best-known song “Falling” was used as the title music for David Lynch’s TV drama Twin Peaks, which first aired in 1990, and she performed on the series, including the climactic and terrifying “Bob”-revealing episode “Lonely Souls.” They had previously worked together on Lynch’s neo-noir film Blue Velvet (1986) and she also performed in his 1990 avant-garde concert performance Industrial Symphony No. 1, in which Cruise played “The Dreamself of the Heartbroken Woman.” In 2018, Cruise told fans in a Facebook post that she had systemic lupus that had left her struggling to walk or stand.