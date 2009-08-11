Julia Child: French Onion Soup
Julia Child, the grand dame of cooking, shares her famous recipe for French onion soup in this video from Julia and Jacques Cooking at Home. Learning the recipe is almost as delightful as watching Julia and Jacques interact. "You have asbestos mouth!" Julia exclaims after Jacques tries some of the steaming hot soup. Watch more great Julia clips here.
