Julia Fox Comes Out on TikTok: ‘So Sorry Boys’
DATING FILES
Julia Fox took to TikTok Monday to come out as a lesbian. In the video, Fox stitched another creator who said girls who hate their boyfriends are usually lesbian. “Those girls that they’re so mean to their boyfriends, and it’s like girl, baby, you’re just a lesbian,” the creator said in the original video. In her response, Fox says, “Hey, that was me. I was that lesbian. So sorry, boys. Won’t happen again.” Fox was previously married to pilot Peter Artemiev and they have a son, Valentino. The pair split in 2020. The Uncut Gems star went on to briefly date Ye, formerly Kanye West, in 2022 following his split from Kim Kardashian the previous year. It isn’t the first time Fox has commented on her sexuality. She opened up about it in a 2022 interview with comedian Ziwe on her self-titled show. “I have a gay bone,” Fox told Ziwe. Sexuality aside, Fox has reportedly remained single recently and told USA Today earlier this year that Valentino gives her “all the love I need.”