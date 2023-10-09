Julia Fox: Kanye Offered to Get Me a Boob Job

CHEAT SHEET
Julia Fox is revealing some new details of her brief romance with Kanye West in a memoir. According to The Guardian, the actress said that one of their dates involved hanging out in an hotel room. “We spend the day playing Uno and a game that involves highlighting positive words in the dictionary,” she writes. Kanye, Fox writes, told her: “I’ll get you a boob job if you want.” She says he dumped her because she told him she would not stop bringing friends on trips if he continued to bring an entourage. After it ended, she writes, she realized she was “being used as a pawn in this grand master plan to get back at his ex-wife. That’s humiliating. That’s a really shitty position to be in.”