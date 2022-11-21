Julia Fox Says She Dated Kanye West to ‘Get Him Off’ Kim Kardashian’s Case
WOMEN SUPPORTING WOMEN
Julia Fox and Kanye West’s whirlwind six-week romance was not born out of mutual attraction or even self-interest, according to the actress, who took to social media on Monday to say that her motive was feminist solidarity all along. In a TikTok, the Uncut Gems actress told her audience she was attempting to “distract” the rapper from harassing his ex-wife, who was dating Pete Davidson at the time. “I had this thought, and I was like, ‘Oh my God. Maybe I can get him off of Kim’s case and get him to like me,’” Fox said. “And I knew if anyone could do it, it would be me, because when I set my mind to something, I do it.” Fox aired her supposed attitude of can-do altruism after a user accused her of having dated “a famously violent misogynist and antisemite.” In her video, the 32-year-old shot back, “First of all, the man was being normal around me,” adding later that “the moment he started tweeting, I was out.” Fox’s explanation comes the same day as a TMZ report that West blew off a scheduled deposition with Kardashian’s lawyers ahead of their divorce trial, which is set to begin Dec. 14.