Julia Fox: There ‘Wasn’t Any’ Sex With Kanye
SO TO SPEAK
In what may or may not be a literary flourish, Julia Fox is claiming that there “wasn’t any” sex with Kanye West during the pair’s whirlwind relationship in 2022. Ahead of her forthcoming memoir, Down the Drain, the 33-year-old tabloid star sat down with The New York Times, which asked her why she hadn’t shared any juicy details about her sex life with West in the book. “Because there, like, wasn’t any,” she replied. “It wasn’t really about that.” According to the published transcript of the interview, the Times’ reporter didn’t push the issue, moving on swiftly to Fox’s arrival in New York City at 6 years old. Later, though, they did circle back briefly to West, with the reporter asking her if she still had that Birkin bag West gave her. “Of course,” Fox replied.